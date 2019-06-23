Pace up construction of bunkers

In Samba sector along the International Border, the construction work of bunkers is not going as planned but in fits and starts, thus jeopardising the security and safety of the residents who are susceptible to face the border hostilities from Pakistan any moment. The inconsistencies between the claims of the Government and the actual or ground realities in a sensitive matter like construction of bunkers especially in Samba sector, is hard to comprehend.

In a situation where the distance between the active border and the villages is hardly 200 to 250 metres , how the border residents like in villages of Chillyari Khurud and Bainglad must be feeling is not difficult to imagine. When, where and how much the hostilities in the shape of unprovoked firing from across the border shall take place cannot be predicted and in any situation, the only protection for the residents is taking shelter in these bunkers which are not yet ready and complete. We urge the District Administration to look into the matter on priority and ensure these bunkers were ready and complete at the earliest.