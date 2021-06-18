Pace Hyundai launches versatile SUV Alcazar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Pace Hyundai today launched its highly anticipated premium, versatile, 6 and 7-seater SUV ‘Hyundai Alcazar’ at its Gandhi Nagar showroom.

The SUV, which offers a premium travel experience like never before, was launched by SP South Deepak Digra in the presence of Sahil Mahajan, CEO of Pace Hyundai and Vicky Mahajan, besides staffers and some prominent citizens.

Personifying opulent and grand travel experiences, Hyundai Alcazar is here to enthrall customers with its go anywhere attitude, taking them on an adventure through the Hyundai SUV Life.

Hyundai Alcazar is available in 3 feature loaded variants offering both 6 and 7 seater layouts and versatile seating with best in segment 2nd row one touch tip and tumble seats (Captain and 60:40 Split Seats).

Driving or being driven, Hyundai Alcazar does it better with 24 first and best in segment features. Hyundai Alcazar is powered by2.0 l Petrol MPi engine and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Alcazar has been developed to epitomize premium travel experiences while perfectly emulating Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The bold and dynamic design of Hyundai Alcazar personifies absolute power and premiumness, with a confident and imposing stance. Superseding the aspirations of customers, Hyundai ALCAZAR presents a combination of elegantly rugged design, plush interiors, superlative performance, superior safety and unrivalled comfort.