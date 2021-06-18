AM Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Alcazar’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: AM Hyundai, biggest Hyundai Dealership of Jammu & Kashmir, today launched its highly anticipated premium, versatile, 6 and 7-seater SUV ‘Hyundai Alcazar’ at their Flagship Dealership Channi Rama.

Personifying opulent and grand travel experiences, Hyundai Alcazar is here to enthrall customers with its go anywhere attitude, taking them on an adventure through the Hyundai SUV Life.

The Hyundai Alcazaar was unveiled by Sharmila Gupta, in presence of Chairman AM Group Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director Sanjay Mahajan, Directors Sudershan Gupta, Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan.

Also present at the launch were Tarun Malhotra, Kartavya Pandoh Radio Mirchi Cluster Head Sumit Kakar, RJ Nishant, RJ Simran, Harvinkle Singh (JK Media) along with Lifestyle Influencer Zoddie and Vivek Mahajan from Jammu Threesixty.

Commenting on the Launch of Hyundai Alcazar, Director AM Hyundai Group Ankur Mahajan said, “Hyundai has entered a new segment and we aim to redefine premium travel experiences for our customers across Jammu. Hyundai Alcazar is the personification of our customer’s aspirations, giving them the ability to travel together with family & friends for a happy life and quality time. Offering superlative performance, comfort and convenience, Hyundai Alcazar will fortify our leadership position in the SUV segment and perfectly complement our line-up of Venue, Creta, Kona Electric and TUCSON.”

Ankur Mahajan added, “Hyundai ALCAZAR has been developed to deliver the embodiment of Premium Manufacturing showcasing Hyundai’s Ultimate Science of Human Engineering. This pinnacle of technology and performance, serves as another illustration of Hyundai’s Technological prowess that has guaranteed superior mobility experiences. We are confident, Hyundai Alcazar will deliver an inimitable driving experience and set the benchmark yet again. Hyundai has a diverse SUV line up in India and each model offers customers a unique proposition, catering to their aspirations and varied needs. To further fortify our portfolio, we are now entering into a new segment of 6 and 7 seater SUVs with the launch of the Hyundai Alcazar.”