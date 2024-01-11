Over Rs 5 Lakh Penalty Imposed On Machinery Involved In Illegal Extraction

KATHUA, Jan 11: Over 5 lakh penalty has been imposed by District Mineral Officer Kathua, Rajinder Singh on machinery involved in illegal extraction in Bhini River of Billawar areas, here today.

On receiving information of illegal mining and transportation at Hotter area along the Bhini River, a Joint team of mining department and Billawar police rushed to the spot and seized whole machinery which included two JCBs, two dumpers and one tractor trolley.

The DMO informed that while seizing the vehicles including JCBs, measurement of excavated area was recorded on the spot by officials of department and the penalty was imposed on the perpetrators as per extant rules and regulations.

It was also found that the machinery was illegally deployed by a contractor for extracting material from a location in the Bhini River which is almost three km away from a sanctioned minor mineral block only to evade the royalty.

Strict instructions were issued to the contractor and other construction agencies for transporting minor minerals only from allotted sites and not to indulge in illegal mining which results in heavy loss to the natural resources and government exchequer.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas has already directed the mining department to keep regular check on the mining activities and initiate stern action against those involved in illegal mining business.