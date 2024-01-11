Katra Earns Recognition As “Best Clean City Within Union Territory”

KATRA, Jan 11: In a significant milestone, Katra has been honored as the “Best Clean City within Union Territory” with population <1, 00,000, showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability and community well being.

The Holy Town was conferred the honour at Swachh Survekshan 2023 awards ceremony held today at Bharat Mandapam, Convention Center in New Delhi..

This prestigious accolade is a testament to the tireless efforts put in to maintain highest standards of cleanliness, implementing effective waste management practices and fostering a sense of civic responsibility among its residents.

Key highlights contributing to this achievement include innovative waste disposal initiatives and a sustained community awareness campaign.

The award was received by Puneet Sharma, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu alongwith Rajat Abrol, Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Katra and Nitin Sharma, Sanitary Inspector, Municipal Committee, Katra.