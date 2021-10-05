Over Rs 1.25 lakh crore 114 multirole fighter aircraft project to be under Make in India: IAF chief Chaudhari

New Delhi, Oct 5: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the mega project to induct 114 multirole fighter aircraft programme would be carried out under the Make in India project.

He said the 114 aircraft would be key for the IAF to tackle the fall in the number of fighter aircraft squadrons as they would be used to replace the fleet of Mirages, MiG-29s and the Jaguars in the near future.

“114 MRFA project would definitely be under the Make in India programme.. what route will be taken for it would be for the defence acquisition council to decide,” he said in the press conference today.

Responding to a question on whether the Air Force was going to place orders for 36 more Rafale fighter aircraft, he said Rafale would be one of the contenders for the 114 aircraft tender and the service was very happy with its performance.

He further said the IAF would meet its requirements for fifth-generation fighters through the DRDO developed Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project.

Chaudhari said the force would also want to include fifth and sixth generation technologies into the 114 multirole fighter aircraft programme.

When asked about the ISTAR project, the air chief said the aircraft would be developed with the United States of America under the technology cooperation between the two sides. (Agencies)