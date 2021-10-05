J&K Govt orders transfers and postings of DIGs

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of deputy inspector generals( DIGs)

According to an order, Sunil Gupta, awaiting orders of posting is posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range.

It also ordered that Sujit Kumar, DIG, North Kashmir Range is transferred and posted as DIG, Central Kashmir Range.

Udaybhaskar Billa, DIG Doda-Kishtwar—Ramban Range is transferred and posted as DIG, North Kashmir Range. (KNO)