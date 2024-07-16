Over 4,100 pilgrim leave Jammu base camp to join Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU: Amid heightened security, over 4,100 pilgrims left Jammu city in the early hours of Tuesday for the twin base camps in Kashmir to join the Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

The security has been heightened in and around the base camps and the yatra route following ambush that left four soldiers, including an officer, dead in a gunbattle in Dessa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Comprehensive arrangements — three-tier security, area dominations, elaborate route deployment and checkpoints — have been put in place for a smooth yatra.