EMPLOYMENT (16-07-2024)

Require Immediately

1. Showroom Manager (Preferably Defence Force Retired Person) 01 No.

2. Auto Driver (Having Valid Driving License) – 01 No.

3. Helper – 02 Nos.

Persons having experience in Inverter, Battery line will be preferred.

Contact : 9419184610

REQUIRED

1. Hotel Receptionist with complete Computer Knowledge. Candidates having car Driving License & Living from Adjoining Trikuta Nagar areas, may mail their resume at Krishanaplaza2001@yahoo.co.in.

2. 2 Room boys for other hotel works, who can be provided night shelter, if they require. Candidates can also meet personally with their photo resumse from 16-07-24 to 20-07-24 at 11.00 AM to 5:00 PM at Hotel Krishana Plaza, Rajinder Bazar, Jammu (Near Shahidi Chowk)

Required Staff

Assistant Accountant – 12,000/-

Experienced Salesman/Sales girl – 10,000/-

Store Manager – 16,000/-

Timing : 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM

Contact between – 10 AM to 1 PM

Preferred Area – Miran Sahib, R.S. Pura, Bishnah, Brij Nagar, Airport

Add: Dayal House, Miran Sahib, Jammu

Mob.: 9906082213

REQUIRED

Required Experienced Professional Tally/Busy Operator having complete knowledge of Accounts, Bank statements reconciliation.

Near Hotel Ritz Manor,

Channi Himmat Jammu.

Timings – 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Note :- Not for freshers .

Contact:- 6006118511

STAFF REQUIRED

STAFF BILLING – 3 persons

(Qualification- Graduate )

Accountant -2 persons

(Preferance to persons nearby with Experience)

Contact with resume

Fairdeal Sales Corp

Near Shri Ram School Jakh

Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785

Asa Consultant

Job Title : Office Boy Cum Driver

Location : (Chartered Accountant Firm Shop No. 26 A North Block, Bahu Plaza )

Job Type : Full – Time (Monday to Saturday) Sunday Off

Job Description :

We are looking for a reliable and hardworking Office Boy to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the office, running errands, and assisting with various office tasks.

Contact No. 9797959355

TINY TOTS HSS

Sainik Colony 9419193790

WANTED TEACHER FOR :-

Chemistry

Primary Classes

Computer Science

Physical Education

The candidate should be a Trained

(B. Ed/NTT) Post Graduate/Graduate and fluent in English and Hindi

Interested Candidates should come for walk in interviews between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm from 16th July 2024 onwards.

Urgently Hiring

1. Receptionists/Telecallers- 10

2. Document Verification Executive-10

3. Sales Executive-50

4. Computer Operator

5. Manager in Insurance

6 Marketing Boys

7. Driver/Office boy

Contact us

7889542434, 8716838008

House No. 443/A Gandhi Nagar

Apsara Road

Opposite Dushera Ground

Cook

Required for staff in

Trikuta Nagar

9888896785