EMPLOYMENT (16-07-2024)

Require Immediately
1. Showroom Manager (Preferably Defence Force Retired Person) 01 No.
2. Auto Driver (Having Valid Driving License) – 01 No.
3. Helper – 02 Nos.
Persons having experience in Inverter, Battery line will be preferred.
Contact : 9419184610
REQUIRED
1. Hotel Receptionist with complete Computer Knowledge. Candidates having car Driving License & Living from Adjoining Trikuta Nagar areas, may mail their resume at Krishanaplaza2001@yahoo.co.in.
2. 2 Room boys for other hotel works, who can be provided night shelter, if they require. Candidates can also meet personally with their photo resumse from 16-07-24 to 20-07-24 at 11.00 AM to 5:00 PM at Hotel Krishana Plaza, Rajinder Bazar, Jammu (Near Shahidi Chowk)
Required Staff
Assistant Accountant – 12,000/-
Experienced Salesman/Sales girl – 10,000/-
Store Manager – 16,000/-
Timing : 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM
Contact between – 10 AM to 1 PM
Preferred Area – Miran Sahib, R.S. Pura, Bishnah, Brij Nagar, Airport
Add: Dayal House, Miran Sahib, Jammu
Mob.: 9906082213
REQUIRED
Required Experienced Professional Tally/Busy Operator having complete knowledge of Accounts, Bank statements reconciliation.
Near Hotel Ritz Manor,
Channi Himmat Jammu.
Timings – 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Note :- Not for freshers .
Contact:- 6006118511
STAFF REQUIRED
STAFF BILLING – 3 persons
(Qualification- Graduate )
Accountant -2 persons
(Preferance to persons nearby with Experience)
Contact with resume
Fairdeal Sales Corp
Near Shri Ram School Jakh
Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785
Asa Consultant
Job Title : Office Boy Cum Driver
Location : (Chartered Accountant Firm Shop No. 26 A North Block, Bahu Plaza )
Job Type : Full – Time (Monday to Saturday) Sunday Off
Job Description :
We are looking for a reliable and hardworking Office Boy to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the office, running errands, and assisting with various office tasks.
Contact No. 9797959355
TINY TOTS HSS
Sainik Colony 9419193790
WANTED TEACHER FOR :-
Chemistry
Primary Classes
Computer Science
Physical Education
The candidate should be a Trained
(B. Ed/NTT) Post Graduate/Graduate and fluent in English and Hindi
Interested Candidates should come for walk in interviews between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm from 16th July 2024 onwards.
Urgently Hiring
1. Receptionists/Telecallers- 10
2. Document Verification Executive-10
3. Sales Executive-50
4. Computer Operator
5. Manager in Insurance
6 Marketing Boys
7. Driver/Office boy
Contact us
7889542434, 8716838008
House No. 443/A Gandhi Nagar
Apsara Road
Opposite Dushera Ground
Cook
Required for staff in
Trikuta Nagar
9888896785