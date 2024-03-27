Over 40,000 migrants subject to deportation detained in Moscow in 2023

MOSCOW, Mar 27: The Moscow police department detected 224,000 violations of migration legislation in 2023, with 42,000 migrants subject to deportation from Russia, the Russian Interior Ministry’s main directorate for the capital city said on Wednesday.

“Within the reporting period, 224,000 administrative violations of the migration legislation were detected. About 7,500 facts of illegal employment and almost 8,000 violations of the procedure for attracting foreign citizens to work in Russia were established.

The judicial authorities issued about 42,000 decisions to deport foreign citizens and stateless persons from Russia,” the directorate said in a video message.

Moreover, about 11,500 migrants were placed in temporary detention facilities, the department also said, adding that over 2 million foreign nationals and stateless individuals had been put on the migration registry in Moscow, with 43,000 registered at the place of residence and 2 million at the place of stay.

At the same time, the number of crimes committed by foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian capital decreased by 5.1% in 2023 year-on-year, the head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s main directorate for Moscow, Oleg Baranov, said, adding, however, that the number of administrative violations committed by foreign citizens increased by 3.8% over the same period. (UNI)