Over 30k Afghan refugees return home in one week

KABUL, Sept 7 : More than 30,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye over the past week, said an official from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Friday.

“Among them, around 2,500 are from Pakistan, about 190 from Turkiye, and the remaining from Iran,” local media outlet TOLO news quoted Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the ministry, as saying.

Moreover, a total of 1.78 million Afghan refugees have returned from abroad over the past year, according to the ministry.

The Afghan caretaker government has been repeatedly calling upon Afghan refugees to end living abroad as refugees and return home to contribute to the rebuilding of their war-torn homeland. (UNI)