Gokulam Kerala FC clinches Climate Cup 2024 title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 7: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), attended the final match of the Climate Cup Football Tournament between Gokulam Kerala FC and J&K Bank FC at Astroturf Open Stadium, Spituk. Gokulam FC won the final, defeating J&K Bank FC by 4-0 in the final.

The Lieutenant Governor extended congratulations to the winner and runnersup teams along with all the participating teams in the Climate Cup 2024. He expressed his gratitude to Chairman, LAHDC, Leh and the organisers for organising the tournament. Praising the initiative, the LG appreciated the decision to name the event ‘Climate Cup’ and he highlighted its significance in promoting awareness about the preservation of the environment through sports.

Emphasising his commitment to environmental conservation, the LG shared that he has planted approximately 1,000 plants around Raj Niwas in Leh as an effort to combat climate change. He urged the people of Ladakh to actively participate in preserving the climate and reiterated his dedication to safeguarding the region’s fragile ecology.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has approved 13 GW solar power project for Ladakh to boost the region’s environmental sustainability and economic growth. He mentioned that the project would benefit the local communities by providing additional resources along with renewable energy development in Ladakh.

Emphasising his commitment to the welfare of Ladakhi people, the LG highlighted the importance of the role of sports in fostering mental and physical well-being. He encouraged the youth of Ladakh to engage in sport activities and participate in tournaments.

The LG urged the players and Chairman/CEC of LAHDC Leh to strive to enable the Ladakh team to reach the final of the tournament in future. He hoped that Ladakh’s team would compete in the final match next year and assured that the UT Administration would provide all necessary support in this regard. He also commended the dignitaries for their active participation in the final match.

In the ceremony, Gokulam Kerala FC received a cheque of Rs 2.50 lakhs and a special Climate Cup trophy crafted using Ladakhi woodcarving techniques. J&K Bank FC, as runners-up, was awarded Rs 1.50 lakhs.

The event featured six teams, including Gokulam Kerala FC, North East United FC, Ladakh FC, Tibetan National Team, J&K Bank FC and Skalzaling FC and aimed to provide a platform for showcasing talent while fostering environmental responsibility. The final match was attended by various dignitaries, including the First Lady, Neelam Mishra; Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson; and other officials, district officers, and a large audience.