Over 3000 perform darshan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Over 3,000 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country performed darshan at 3880 metre high Himalayan cave in South Kashmir district of Anantnag today.

Officials said that 3,758 pilgrims from twin tracks of Baltal and Nunwan-Pahalgam paid obeisance to naturally formed Icelingam of Lord Shiva in holy cave by this evening. With this, the total number of pilgrims visiting holy cave in last 33 days has gone up to4,06,799.

The officials said that the rush has considerably decreased during last one week. They said the 3,758 pilgrims included 2,864 male, 823 female, 46 children and 25 Sadhus.

Majority of pilgrims who performed darshan at holy cave in last 33 days have returned to their home States while others are on way, officials said, adding the pilgrims who paid obeisance at cave shrine today have also started their return journey to Baltal base camp and Panchtarni transit camp.

Officials said that the weather remained cloudy but dry during the day in entire yatra area. However, it rained intermittently during night hours at holy cave and its adjoining areas. The yatra plied smoothly from both the tracks, the officials said.

They said 6,531 pilgrims were having a night halt at Baltal base camp while 1,009 left to holy cave for darshan early this morning from there. Officials said 1,657 pilgrims reached Baltal from holy cave during the day after darshan while 4,639 returned from there towards their home states during the day.

Officials said 1,329 pilgrims reported at Chandanwari today while 1,335 left for holy cave from there early this morning. They said that the chopper services also plied normally during the day from both Pahalgam and Baltal sides for ferrying the pilgrims to and fro.

Meanwhile, 31st batch of 984 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for darshan of holy cave early this morning under tight security arrangements in a cavalcade of 54 vehicles. They included 782 male, 197 female and five Sadhus. Out of them, 498 preferred the longest and traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam track in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district while 486 opted for shortest but tough Baltal route.

The 62 -day long Amarnath Ji yatra which started on July 1 from twin tracks of Baltal and Nunwan will culminate on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival falling on August 31 when holy mace of Lord Shiva will reach the cave shrine from its abode Dashnami Akhara Srinagar for darshan.