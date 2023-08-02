Mansar to be propped up as tourism epicenter of Jammu region: Pathania

Excelsior Correspondent

MANSAR, Aug 2: Ranbir Singh Pathania, BJP Spokesperson and former MLA Ramnagar today underscored the need for nurturing Mansar as an exquisite tourist spot of J&K.

While addressing a meeting of party cadres on the flanks of the picturesque Mansar lake, Pathania announced that a project seeking promotion of tourism and state of art facilities has been enlisted by Bharat Sarkar while work on the same will start very soon.

“We are all thankful to Bharat Sarkar, especially local MP and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who has always been pro-active in this regard,’ he added.

Pathania stressed the need to take steps for conservation, development projection and propping up of Mansar as an exquisite tourist spot. He was further of the view that road from Surinsar to Mansar upto Jammu should be developed as a standard road. The existing road has too many sharp curves and potholes and the distance needs to be shortened. Rather travelling distance from Jammu to Mansar should be 30-35 minutes, he added.

Pathania stressed for setting up of a ‘Cultural Centre’ at Mansar. He said that a ‘Cultural Center” equipped with auditorium-cum-theater, recreational, training and capacity-building facilities will be able to facilitate a teeming troupe of local folk artists, singers and folk dancers.

Pathania also underscored the need to protect flora and fauna of the area around Mansar lake. He called for immediate repair of lights around Mansar lake and developing a state-of-art wash room outside historic Nag Devta temple at Mansar. He demanded immediate repair of out of order jetties around Mansar lake, repair of road from GHSS Mansar upto Boat Club and upgrading and maintaining circular track around Mansar. He also called for preventing inflow of water and dirt into the holy lake.

Prominent among those who were present in the meeting, included Capt Gopal Singh Mankotia, Mandal Pardhan; Mohan Lal Sharma, Mandal Pardhan, Anil Sharma, Baldev Singh Mankotia, Shiv Ram, Ved Pal, Kuldeep Singh, Mohinder Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Subash Chander, Amar Nath, Onkar Singh, Kameshwar Nath, Kirpal Singh, Durga Dass, Kartar Chand, Chanchla Devi, Pooja Devi, Khajoor Singh, Mulkh Raj, Shambhu Dutt, Dil Mohmmed, and others.