Over 170 terrorists in Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir ready to infiltrate, BSF steps up vigil along LoC

Security forces say Pakistan wants to spread hybrid and narco terror in India

Vigilance increased along LoC after reports of 170 terrorists camped in PoJK

About 80 terrorists have returned to PoJK from Afghanistan

SRINAGAR, May 19: Despite the ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as many as 170 terrorists are camped in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) as they look for an infiltration opportunity. Amid reports of Pakistan’s intelligence agency (ISI) planning to carry out hybrid and narcotics attacks in India, the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up security along the LoC.

Recently, there were reports of weapons being sent from Kashmir to Punjab via drones and through tunnels. These activities have raised alarm among the security forces.

News channel team observed the Army and BSF personnel in action as the vigil has been increased along the border. As news channel team went patrolling with BSF personnel in Baramulla sector, more information was gleaned about the terrorists’ nefarious plots along the LoC.

TERROR PLOT BY PAK’S ISI

According to the BSF and Army personnel, there is strong intelligence input that Lashkar terrorists are constantly looking for infiltration opportunity with the help of Pakistan Army. To help the terrorists, Pakistan’s border action team has reportedly been trying to target the Army and BSF personnel. The ISI and the Pakistan Army are reportedly giving training to several dozen terrorists of Lashkar, Jaish, and those from Afghanistan.

The nefarious plan by ISI involves carrying out major attacks by infiltrating some hardcore terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. Along with this, the plan also includes targeting certain places, including Indian Army camps, by planting Improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

PATROLLING ALONG LoC

News Channel team patrolled with BSF jawans at the forward post adjoining Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). Before patrolling, the team commander gave some special instructions to the soldiers. To reach the forward post, we had to walk on foot. It takes two to three hours for BSF personnel to reach several forward posts on the border. The patrolling contingent was proceeding cautiously as we were now on the enemy’s target. In these areas, the Pakistan Army helps the terrorists to infiltrate by opening fire on Indian security forces.

After a while, we reached a forward post. Here, BSF personnel monitor from inside and outside the bunker, while some soldiers keep an eye on the enemy from high posts. The jawan posted inside the surveillance post keeps an eye on the enemy continuously for two hours. Eyes on the enemy in front, and finger on the trigger of the light machine gun (LMG). If there is firing from the front, then the bullet is answered with a bullet.

Along with the fencing contingent, the patrolling contingent was moving with great care as we were now on the enemy’s target line. Suddenly, there was some movement on the other side of the fencing, and the soldiers immediately took their positions. After staying in this condition for a long time, the soldiers again became alert.

The soldiers posted on the border are not worried about themselves. Their only goal is to stop any enemy from crossing our border. This process of surveillance on the border goes on like this all night and day. There is no room for mistakes. The BSF personnel use all kinds of weapons, like X 95, INSAS rifle, AK-47, Tavor assault rifle and mortar, to give a befitting reply to the terrorists.

‘BSF FULLY PREPARED’

Speaking to news channel, BSF IG Raja Babu Singh said that dozens of dozens of terrorist camps have been activated in PoJK.

“Our neighbor Pakistan wants to spread hybrid and narco terror. Weapons are being sent along with narcotics. BSF is ready to deal with any situation. BSF is preparing to deal with new methods of infiltration to tackle the nefarious activities of terrorists,” Raja Babu Singh told National News Channel.