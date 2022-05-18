Pre qualifier matches held for White Knight Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: The pre-qualifier matches of District Jammu for White Knight Cricket Premier League, being organised by Indian Army started at Country Cricket Ground Gharota in Akhnoor, here today.

The Army is organising the tournament with the aim of providing the local talent a platform to showcase and harness their skills in the field of Cricket.

The matches are being organised by the Indian Army for White Knight Jammu Premier League-2022 in collaboration with Vikrant Sharma (Director CCS) and Sarthak Khoda (Social Activist & Sports promoter of the J&K).

A total of 12 teams from all over Jammu region have enlisted for the matches and the winning team will represent Jammu district in the League matches commencing from June 2, thereafter semi-finals and finals will be conducted on June 13 and June 14 respectively at Akhnoor.

The first match was played between Sanjay Cricket Club Janipur and Knight Watchers Cricket Club Kherian.

Meanwhile, pre-qualifier matches for the upcoming White Knight Cricket Premier League were also commenced at Ramban district wherein 16 teams from various parts of Ramban district have registered themselves for the tournament.

The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Shah-I-Assar Kaskoot and Rajput Royals Rajgarh at District Police Line Ground, Ramban. The tournament was inaugurated by Brig Yogesh Sharma, Commander 11 Sector in presence of Dharambir Singh, DYSSO and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pardeep Kumar Sen.