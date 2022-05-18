Bhawandeep slams ton, Sheena, Vanshika miss centuries, Bhagyalakshmi impresses again

*Good show by Afreen, Shaheena, Rafia, Toshi, Stonskit in Kashmir

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, May 18: Talented Bhawandeep Kour slammed swashbuckling century, gritty Sheena Saraf and gutsy Vanshika missed well deserved tons and promising Bhagyalakshmi once again impressed with both willow and the ball in Jammu, while batting display by Afreen, all-round show by Shaheena and Toshi Palzes and bowling display by Rafia Jan and Stonskit Dolma was worth appreciation in Kashmir, today.

A total of four matches were played today, with 2 in each province.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A4 thrashed team A2 by 9 wickets.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A2 scored 166 runs. Consistent Vanshika top scored with brilliant 83 runs off 100 balls. For team A4, Sheetal took 4 wickets.

In reply, team A4 chased the target by losing just 1 wicket, thus won the match by 9 wickets. Bhawandeep Kour top scored with 100 runs off 85 balls, while Shanu Devi contributed 40 runs to the total. For JKCA team A2, Meenaz took the lone wicket to fall.

At Country Stadium Gharota, JKCA team A3 defeated A1 by 37 runs. Batting first, A3 scored 167 runs. Sheena Saraf top scored with brilliant 87 runs off 90 balls, while Bhoomi contributed sedate 13 runs off 27 balls.

From team A1, Bhagyalakshmi took 3 wickets, while Shruti claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA team A1 managed to score 131 runs to lose the match by 37 runs. Bhagyalakshmi top scored with 58 runs off 65 balls. For team A3, Muska was the pick of the bowlers, who took 5 wickets, while Bhoomi claimed 2 wickets.

Meanwhile, at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, JKCA team B1 defeated B3 in a easy contest by a big margin of 67 runs.

Winning the toss and batting first, B1 scored 164 runs. Afreen scored 51 runs, while Alisa Jan contributed 23 runs to the total. For B3 Stonskit Dolma was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets, while Shaheena bagged 3 wickets.

In reply, B3 bundled out for 97 runs, thus lost the match by 67 runs. Shaheena top scored with 46 runs, while Asifa Akhter contributed 10 runs to the total. For JKCA B1, Mahroofa and Alisa bagged 3 wickets each.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-B, batting first, JKCA B4 scored a modest total of 99 runs in 16.1 overs. Foziya Jan scored 36 runs, while Pakeezah Rehman contributed 18 runs to the total. For JKCA B2, Rafiya Jan captured 5 wickets and Toshi Jan bagged 4 wickets. In reply, JKCA team B4 registered a thrilling win by one wicket.

Toshi Palzes and Iqra Rasool contributed 16 and 15 runs to the total respectively.

For B4, Nuzhat took 4 wickets.