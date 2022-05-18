Rollball teams screened for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: 28 members of Rollball team for both men and women were screened for 18th Rollball National tournament by J&K Sports Council’s screening committee headed by Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh, here today.

The national tournament is scheduled to be held at Pune from May 19 to 22.

Men team: Hiteshwer Singh, Chandan Sharma, Akarshan Magotra, Sameer Gupta, Anirudh Chohan, Ritik Mahajan, Bhavnesh Bhardwaj, Prabal Singh, Manvijay Singh Slathia, Daman Rakwal, Dilpreet Singh and Ujjwal Khajuria, while Sudhir Singh and Rita Rehan will accompany the team as coach and manager respectively.

Women team: Mahima Khajuria, Suvidha Sarin, Isha Vardnan, Antra Mahajan, Ankita Chopra, Ashima Gupta, Ashray Shobna, Khushi Gupta, Garvita Gupta, Shriya Gupta, Ruhi Rajput and Aysel Dogra, while Madhu Sharma and Vishali Bagal will accompany the team as coach and manager respectively.