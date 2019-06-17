Over 100 taken ill as diarrhoea outbreaks in Mendhar villages

* SDM constitutes team of doctors to visit affected areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: At least 100 people have been taken ill due to the outbreak of diarrhoea in several villages of Mendhar Sub Division of district Poonch of Jammu region.

Official sources said that the epidemic has created panic in Chhajla, Gohlad, Harni, Ari, Kalaban, Dharana, Gursai and parts of Balakote area. Scores of people including women and children have been admitted to Sub District Hospital, Mendhar since Saturday after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain.

The number of diarrhoea patients visiting Sub-District Hospital, Mendhar tehsil is increasing every day. Even today, about 20 more patients of reported to SDH Mendhar.

The District Health authorities are unable to deal with the huge number of diarrhoea patients in the 30-bedded Sub-District Hospital, Mendhar, the sourced said.

They alleged that the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has so far failed to repair the leakage in water pipes passing through these areas despite repeated requests from the people over past several years as a result of which the residents are forced to consume contaminated water.

The water is posing a serious threat to the lives of Mendhar, Mankote and Balakote people and the overall responsibility lies on the PHE department, they said.

Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Dr Parvez Ahmed Khan when contacted claimed over 70 patients with complaint of stomach pain, vomiting and loose motions reported to Sub District Hospital Mendhar on Saturday, Sunday and before 12 noon today. He claimed that about 15- 20 more patients with diarrhoea reported today in this hospital. Some cases of gastroenteritis have been also been reported to nearby PHCs like Mankote, Balakote, Gursai etc but majority of patients later turned to SDH, he added.

“We provided them all the necessary medical assistance, fluid etc. Many patients were discharged while some are still there is hospital. The Medical teams have been alerted and people advised to drink safe and boiled water. But there is no need to be panicky. The situation was well under control,” BMO Mendhar claimed.

He further claimed that there was annual Urs at a Dargah in Chhajla area on Friday. Most of the people were those who had gone there and consumed water. But the water samples are being taken from the affected areas for Lab testing, he added.

Another doctor said that the patients admitted in the hospital mostly belongs to Gohlad, Harni, Ari, Kalaban, parts of Balakote, Dharana and Gursai.

“We have taken all possible measures to contain the epidemic. Doctors and paramedical staff have been directed to remain available in hospitals and PHCs round the clock. In this season, we usually see outbreak of such diseases due to unhygienic conditions in the areas and we have also advised the people to keep their surroundings clean,” the doctor maintained.

Meanwhile, SDM Mendhar, Dr Sahil Jandyal said that a team of doctors has been constituted which will visit the affected villages to assess the situation and find out actual cause of the outbreak of epidemic.