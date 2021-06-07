Over 1.49 cr Covid vaccine doses still available with states: HM

NEW DELHI, June 7: More than 1.49 crore (1,49,11,649) Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

So far, the Centre has provided over 24 crore (24,60,80,900) doses to the states. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 23,11,69,251 doses as per data available at this morning.

”As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the Govt. of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour,” the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 1,00,636 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest in 61 days, taking the total number of infections to 2,89,09,975. (UNI)