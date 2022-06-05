Outsiders taking over natural resources, business from locals in Jammu: Bukhari

*Cong leader among many join Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari today expressed his concern over the taking over of the natural resources and business by the outsiders from the locals of Jammu. He said emerging situation has given rise to the feeling of insecurity and alienation among the people.

Addressing a joining programme at the Party office, Gandhi Nagar, in Jammu today , Bukhari said, “The people of J&K were in distress and they had no ray of hope following the scrapping of Article 370 and downgrading of the 200 year old Statehood into a Union Territory. In such a distressful situation, the Apni Party was founded in view of apprehensions among the people that the outsiders will grab their jobs and land,” he said.

He said party raised voice of the public before the Govt of India and we were able to protect the jobs and lands for the locals to some extent. “The issue of restoration of special status is before the Supreme Court and hoped that the aspirations of the people of J&K would be protected. Our fight for the restoration of Statehood will continue.”

He demanded that the assembly elections must be held in J&K so that an elected Govt can replace the present form of governance which has failed to win the confidence of the people.

“In absence of an elected Govt, the natural resources are being grabbed by the outsiders, the business has also been taken over by the outsiders whereas the land compensation is not being given adequately to the land owners along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway by the concerned authorities. The compensation which is being offered to the land owners is inadequate and needs to be enhanced at par with market value of the commercial value of the land along the highway,” he said while raising concerns of the local population with regard to the industrial policy.

Bukhari claimed that his Party will ensure the supply of 500 units of free electricity to the people during summer and 300 units during winter season in Jammu and on the other, the people in Kashmir would be provided 500 units of free electricity during winter season and during summer season, Kashmir will get 300 units. He also said that his party would also enhance the widow pension up to Rs 5000 and give 4 free of cost cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in a year.

He also said that if they come to power, they will restart `Darbar move’ practice and outsiders will not be allowed to grab natural resources.

On this occasion Congress Party leader from Ploura, Bhagat Ram and his supporters joined Apni Party. The joining programme was organized by SC State Coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion included party vice president Ch Zulfikar Ali, general secretary Vijay Bakaya, Provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh, senior leaders- Faqir Nath, Prem Lal (Both Ex-MLAs), AK Chibber, Raman Thappa (Distt president, Samba) and others.