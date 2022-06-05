BJP living in denial mode, pretends all is well: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 5: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked workers to work in tandem to make the party stronger at the grass root level.

This he said while addressing a valedictory function at Surankote. On the occasion Dr Farooq congratulated Dr Ghulam Haider on his superannuation from government services. YNC Provincial president Ajaz Jan, Advisor to party president Mushtaq Guroo, Asrar Khan, Taj Bajar, DDC Riaz, Dr Mumtaz Bukhari, Hameed Manhas were also present.

Earlier, Dr Farooq made a brief stopover at Hirpur on Mughal Road and met a number of party’s local unit functionaries on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Farooq said that the party had witnessed rocky roads since its very inception but with the overwhelming support of people, it was able to tide over those challenging periods.

“As long as people are with us, no power can dislodge NC which is not just a party, but a movement. It’s a cumulative voice of carried sections of our people,” he said.

Referring to the crumbling security situation in Kashmir, he said, “They want to project normalcy to the world when it is the exact opposite. What normalcy are they talking about? Is it normal that three Army soldiers get injured in a blast in Shopian, a non-local banker shot dead by militants in Kulgam another non-local labourer shot dead, and another injured by militants in Budgam in a single day.

The first step to resolving a problem is to acknowledge it exists. The party which is running the show at Center is living in denial. It wants everyone to keep their heads down and pretend all is well in Kashmir, including Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.