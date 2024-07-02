Our saints are torch bearers of our spiritual legacy: Andrabi

Board takes control of Sufi Shrine in G’bal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 1: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi visited Rayil Gund area in Ganderbal today and paid obeisance at the Sufi Shrine of Syed Jaffar (RA).

J&K Waqf Board took administrative and management control of the shrine after the completion of all legal formalities on the public demand. Dr Andrabi participated in a public reception as the chief guest and latter addressed the gathering of the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Andrabi said that this `Dargah’ at Rayil Gund will get upgraded facilities for the devotees soon. “Our developmental plans take shape at the ground zero and the execution of works are done within the set time target. We make it a point that the works are done in complete transparent manner as per the needs at the site”, Dr Darakhshan said.

She said that during the past two years, our spiritual centres got a boost throughout the UT and the Sufi shrines came into public limelight again after a long spell of darkness in J&K. “Our spiritual saints are the everlasting torch bearers if our legacy and we need to follow their teachings for enriching our lives with spiritual upliftment”, Darakhshan added.

She was accompanied by the Executive Magistrate of Waqf Board, Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin and Executive Engineer Tariq Kaloo.