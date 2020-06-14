Our Govt will carry out so much development in J-K that people of PoK will demand to be part of India: Defence Minister

NEW DELHI : Our Govt will carry out so much development in J-K that people of PoK will demand to be part of India said Defence Minister at virtual rally.

We will never compromise on our ‘national pride’, India is no longer a weak country said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh border row.

Oppn has sought details of what is happening on border; our govt will share details at appropriate time said Rajnath Singh. (agencies)