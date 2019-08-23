Our family rule is we don’t give advice to each other: Athiya Shetty

MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty says as a rule, no one in her family advises the younger generation on career matters.

Athiya, who is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015’s “Hero”. Her brother Ahan is also set to enter the film industry with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit “RX100”.

“Our family rule is that we don’t give each other advice. We pick up on our learnings as our journey unfolds.

“I think my parents have done that with me and now we’re doing that with my brother,” Athiya told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

The actor also said she would love to do a film with her father.

“It would be a lot of fun,” she added.

Athiya, who is awaiting the release of her next “Motichoor Chaknachoor”, said the film is expected to hit the screens “in the next couple of months”. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The 26-year-old actor said that she wants to make foray into the digital arena as it is a medium that is “taking over the world” when it comes to entertainment.

“It’s just a platform that allows you to watch so many different films from so many different countries and cultures. It kind of makes the world smaller and united,” she further said.

The actor on Thursday turned muse for designer duo Abraham & Thakore. The show was presented by EcoVero.

The couturiers celebrated the ‘kurta’, iconic Indian garment using the sustainable and environmentally responsible viscose fibre, Lenzing EcoVero.

Talking about the range, Athiya said it is important to be aware of our environment and the ways people can contribute to protect it.

“We must try to contribute to spreading awareness. It’s important for everybody to do their bit for the environment,” she said. (AGENCIES)