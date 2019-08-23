LG launches New Gram laptops in India

MUMBAI: Consumer durable major announces the launch of its new range of innovative ultraportable laptops called “Gram”.

LG’s Gram laptops are designed to suit the diverse lifestyle of the consumers. With revamped technology and design aesthetics, these laptops are a perfect blend of both the functionalities.

The range includes 17-inch, 15.6 inch and 14-inch variants.

The new LG Gram laptops offer up to 17-inch displays and come powered by up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 chipsets.

The most basic variant out of the three new models is the LG Gram 14Z990-V. This version comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS LCD display, an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 72Wh battery that can provide a full day’s usage on a single charge. The 14-inch variant weighs only 995 grams and runs Windows 10 Home edition out of the box. It will cost you Rs 95,000.

The LG Gram 15Z990-V comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD display and is powered by the Intel Core i5 / i7 chip. You can also configure this laptop with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and dual 256GB SSDs. It ships with a 72Wh battery, weighs 1,099 grams and runs Windows 10 Home. This one is priced at Rs 98,000. Finally, the Gram 17Z990-V gets a large 17-inch WQXGA screen, but crams it into the body of a 15-inch laptop. It’s powered by the Intel Core i7-8565U processor, which is coupled with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The 17-inch Gram is priced at Rs 1,26,000.

Along with stronger performance, durability, battery life than ever before, LG gram 17-inch variant is recognised as the world’s lightest laptop that offers true portability by Guinness World Records in February 2019

Mr. Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India says, “We have tried to evolve LG gram in accordance with consumer needs ? super-light laptops that pair performance with optimum portability. The new laptops promise to deliver what customers want, need and do with its strong performance, durability and battery life.”

(AGENCIES)