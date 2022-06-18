Our Constitution is holiest of holy books, reflects aspirations of founding fathers: LG

Sinha attends book release function of Indian Constitution-Untold Stories

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, June 18: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the book release function of ‘Indian Constitution-Untold Stories’ authored by Ram Bahadur Rai.

Making the occasion momentous, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi shared his views on the book through a video message.

The book was released in presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister and Harivansh, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha.

The Lt Governor congratulated Ram Bahadur Rai, who is also the President of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Trust, for bringing to light many unknown and interesting facts about the making of our constitution.

“Our Constitution is the holiest of holy books and reflects the aspirations of the founding fathers”, said the Lt Governor.

This book will be a beacon of light for the current and young generation & inspire them to contribute towards building a strong and vibrant India, the Lt Governor added.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating 26th November as Constitution Day, the Lt Governor observed that the observance of the day is inspiring today’s generation to follow the ideas of national interests enshrined in the Constitution.

We are marching ahead as a strong and Aatm-Nirbhar nation and scripting a new growth story, which is inclusive. Providing equal opportunity to all is the fitting tribute to the framers of the constitution, said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the reforms introduced in J&K in the last three years to extend the benefits and rights granted by the Constitution, the Lt Governor said, “For decades, under the guise of special provisions, Jammu Kashmir was deprived of development and prosperity. The benefits enshrined in the Constitution were not reaching the deprived sections. Today, all 890 central laws are now applicable in J&K, empowering the marginalized sections.”

Eminent parliamentarians, authors, constitutional experts, Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, J&K; Achyutanand Mishra, veteran Journalist, besides prominent personalities from all walks of life were present on the occasion at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.