Kickboxing team flagged off

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: J&K Kickboxing team today left for participation in the WAKO India Cadets and Juniors National Kickboxing Championship 2022, scheduled to be held at Kolkata in West Bengal from June 21 to 25.

The championship is being organized by West Bengal Kickboxing Association under the aegis of WAKO India Kickboxing Federation.

The team was flagged off Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh after the screening conducted by the screening committee of the J&K Sports Council at MA Stadium, here in presence of Abhishek Jain, Danish Padha and Megha Rani.

Team: Syed Mohammad Nazim, Tahira Inayat (F), Jannvi Jamwal (F), Mehak Jamwal (F), Nitish Singh, Danish Sharma, Shivansh Sharma, Rahul Bagal, Rajbir Singh, Abhimanou Sharma, Manik Kumar, Syed Ali Shah, Ayushman Singh, Bhoomika Jamwal (F), Furkan Fayaz, Girish Singh, Kapil Jamwal, Manish Singh, Mohd Sameer, Mohd Faraz Khan, Mohd Shoib Malik, Piyush Singh, Rhythm Jaral, Shavi Jamwal (F), Simranjeet Singh, Tarun Kumar, Vikrant Bhagat, Vishal Majotra and Manik Singh Manhas.