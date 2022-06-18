Dillar Khan wins Jangal Gali Wrestling title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 18: Wrestler Dillar Khan of J&K Police lifted 19th Annual Jangal Gali Dangal title by defeating Chandi of Kolhapur (Maharashtra) at Jangal Gali, here today.

The event was organized by Jangal Gali Dangal Committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Pahalwan Kuldeep Singh (President) Gandharv Singh and Parkash Chand.

President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma was the chief guest who gave away cash prizes to the winners and runner -up in presence of Sarpanch Pawan Singh and former Sarpanch Balwant Singh.

The winner of the main bout was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 7000, while runner up wrestler was awarded with cash prize of Rs 5000. The 2nd bout was won by Ranjeet Singh by defeating Anil, while 3rd bout was won by Jarnail Singh by defeating Shotta Muneer and 4th bout was clinched by Niter Singh by defeating Sanjay.

The bouts were officiated by Sunny Sharma, Miru, Sameer Singh, Gurdev Singh, Budhi Singh and Kuldeep Singh.

In other bouts, Gurdev beat Vijay, Subash Chander trounced Ranbir, Sikander defeated Saleem, Bagha trounced Rohit, Shoket beat Sudesh, Ali trounced Babu, Sikander defeated Prittam and Pritam Singh trounced Meshi during the wrestling event.