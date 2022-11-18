Our cities and villages are witnessing rapid transformation in school education: LG Manoj Sinha

LG Sinha attends joint Annual function of three schools run by Shrimati Dewanini V.Badrinath Educational Trust

JAMMU, Nov 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the joint annual function of three schools run by Shrimati Dewanini V.Badrinath Educational Trust, here at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Trust for its immense contribution in the education sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

Our cities and villages are witnessing rapid transformation in school education. Fusion of technology and tradition are providing the progressive path to schools to be happy schools. The social connection, universal values, life skills can only be learnt in a happy school, observed the Lt Governor.

It is heartening to see the schools run by the Shrimati Dewanini V.Badrinath Educational Trust are providing high-quality education with a vision to lead students from the classroom into the real world as responsible and caring citizens, said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the need to adopt reforms in the education sector, the Lt Governor stressed that students’ learning space must go beyond the classroom. In the age of acceleration, students are not just the numbers but our future, and they should reflect the fine balance of excellent professionals with empathy, compassion and mindfulness, he added.

Schools and education system must strive to prepare our students for the real world and they would require at least six skills, curiosity, critical thinking, adaptability, effective communication, teamwork and collaboration, to become more productive, successful in their chosen career, the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the transformation taking place in the education system across the country, the Lt Governor said, National Education Policy has put special emphasis on engagement and involvement in both classroom as well as field study.

A teacher’s most important role today is to create an atmosphere for curiosity, collaboration, and encourage the students to be more imaginative and develop creative skills, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor emphasized that schools must nurture independent thinking, provide vibrant space for individual growth. It will help knowledge, skills, innovation and awareness to blossom, he added.

A student’s capacity to be a better scientist, doctor, engineer, musician hinges on the efforts to be more inquisitive, creative and learn the values that will act as navigation tools for the future, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the need to focus on increased student-teacher engagement, where a teacher acts as collaborator & mentor, and encourages the students to think across the boundaries of subjects and disciplines.

Gauri Nayar, Secretary DBN Trust in her welcome address, threw light on the working of the schools run by the trust.

Shrimati Dewanini V.Badrinath Educational Trust runs three institutions- DBN Vidya Mandir Mubarak Mandi, DBN Vidya Mandir Amarvilla and SNS Vidya Mandir. The DBN institutions are highly regarded throughout J&K as hubs for excellence.

Students of the schools presented cultural performances on the theme of national integration, and showcased the ancient educational heritage of India.

Virendrajit Singh, Chairman DBN Educational Trust, trustees, Principals, teachers, faculty members, students and parents were present on the occasion.