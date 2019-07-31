Oppn members stage walkout in LS over Unnao rape case issue

NEW DELHI : The opposition members from Congress and other parties stage walkout on Wednesday in Lok Sabha registering their strong protest over the manner the Unnao rape case was being handled by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as the House began day’s session, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue during Question Hour.

He insisted that the Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement.

Amid ruckus as several BJP members raised objections to his remarks, the Congress leader while a CBI has been probed, he alleged that the ‘victims and the family members’ are getting threats.

Speaker Om Birla said this issue was raised by the member earlier also.

Protesting the conduct of the BJP members in the House and the manner the case was being handled, Mr Chowdhury said his party would stage walkout.

DMK members also joined in the walkout.

Later Trinamool Congress floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also strongly condemned the incident and wondered if law and order situations related to West Bengal was allowed to be discussed in the state, why the same rule was not being applied to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

“If Bengal was allowed….why not UP”? he asked.

On this Speaker said: “When Bengal issues were raised in the House, there was a consensus that matters related to states should not be raised. The House functions in consensus. If all of you say matters related to states should also be raised, I do not mind. Some members will raise about Rajasthan, some will raise about Chhattisgarh and others may raise Bengal. This you will have to decide, I do not mind either way”.

By then Congress leader Mr Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was back in the House and wondered if such a heinous crime has happened against a woman in Uttar Pradesh, will it be proper for members to keep silent.

