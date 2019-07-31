Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

JAMMU : Bad weather forced the authorities to suspend Shri Amarnath Yatra from this winter capital of the state on Wednesday, with no fresh batch of pilgrims leaving for the holy cave shrine in the South of Himalayas, an official confirmed.

According to the official, “The Yatra was suspended as a preventive measure, as rainfall was predicted by the Met department, which has triggered landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and affected the Yatra enroute,” he added.

The highway has also been closed for traffic at many places, due to landslide and rains.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslide, triggered by continuous rainfall at Morh Passi near Balli Nallah in Udhampur district.

The landslide has also occurred in parts of Ramban district, following which the, highway was blocked.

