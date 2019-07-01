Oppn demands early assembly elections in J-K

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led Central Government of “betraying” the people of Jammu

and Kashmir by imposing President’s rule in the State and demanded early Assembly elections there.

Initiating the debate on statutory resolution to extend President’s rule, Congress member Viplove Thakur questioned why assembly elections were not held in the State along with the Lok Sabha polls.

She also charged that the Centre was only citing Amarnath Yatra and other religious activities as an excuse for not conducting election. (AGENCIES0