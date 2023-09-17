Oppn alliance following disruptive, divisive agenda: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today said that the divisive and disruptive agenda on “Ghamandi” INDIA bloc has started coming into the open.

First, they ran down Sanatan Dharma and gave a disruptive call to finish the age-old culture of the country, then they announced to boycot senior media persons. It was a clear indication that this bloc wants to muzzle the free voice of the media, he added.

Chugh said earlier, the Congress had done the same thing during the Emergency and now the entire “Ghamandi” alliance was toeing the same line. Click here to watch video

Chugh said it was a matter of shame that the alliance had nothing positive to contribute as its plans and designs are meant only to capture the chair of the Prime Minister for which there are over a dozen claimants.

He said, the silence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over all such disruptive issues shows that the Congress has given its consent to the policy of appeasement and social disruption, he added.