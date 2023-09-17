Dr Jitendra flags off ‘TB Mukt’ Express

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 17: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Public private partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy is essential to achieve ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ which is actually inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s commitment of ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025.

The event also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while flagging off SMVD Narayana Healthcare TB Mukt Express at Udhampur with the slogan ‘Chalo Chale TB Ko Harane’.

Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned that India’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 is a role model for the world and urged citizens to work collectively towards TB elimination in the true spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by Tuberculosis, the Govt. of India has placed a high priority for ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025 and Biotechnology is going to play a huge part in the integrated holistic healthcare approach against elimination of Tuberculosis.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, strategies such as private sector engagement, active case finding, decentralization of services through Health and Wellness Centres, community engagement and Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana have transformed India’s TB management efforts and made it patient centric.

During the program, Dr. Jitendra Singh also distributed kits among TB patients adopted by him in his parliamentary constituency to take care of their daily needs to accomplish PM Narendra Modi’s vision of TB Free India by 2025.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Saloni Rai and DDC Chairman, Udhampur, Lal Chand were present during the program.