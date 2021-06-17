OPD services in GMCH Jammu starting from June 21 on prior appointment basis

JAMMU: In view of the recent decline in COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have decided to start the OPD Services in Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, by prior appointment, from June 21, 2021 (Monday).

For appointment of Ophthalmology (Eye), the patients can contact on 9541925355, for appointment of orthopedics, the patients can contact on 9541925356, for appointment of Medicine, the patients can contact on 9541925357 and for appointment of Surgery, the patients can contact on 9541925358,

The total number of appointments per speciality shall not be more than 25 patients per day which is subject to revision considering the future trend of COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointment for Monday shall be given on Saturday.

The OPDs will be operational from the respective OPD Sections from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.

The appointment will be given by the respective department staff nominated by the concerned HoD on calling on dedicated number already provided to each department.

The dedicated phone number will be operational from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm on all working days for fixing the appointments.

At all cost Covid Appropriate Behaviour shall be observed by everyone in all departments/sections of the hospital including registration and OPD area. Each patient will be accompanied by not more than one attendant who must be wearing proper face masks.

The patients are advised to attend the OPD by prior appointment only, failing which they may be liable not to be examined by the doctors in OPD.

Meanwhile, the GMC Jammu has also decided to start restart routine surgical services(50%only) in SMGS Hospital Jammu again from Monday.