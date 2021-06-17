32 more PSA Oxygen Generation Plants coming up in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Health & Medical Education Department has taken an initiative to augment the existing oxygen generation capacity in 37 major hospitals of the UT by way of installation and commissioning of additional 84 medical oxygen generation plants having capacity of 71650 LPM. 44 oxygen generation plants (39350 LPM) have been installed and made operational so far. Remaining 40 oxygen generation plants (31750 LPM) are in the process of installation and likely to be installed by July, 2021. Before April, 2021, the oxygen generation capacity of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir was 15082 LPM only.

30 Oxygen generation plants (13300 LPM) are being installed in 30 CHCs/SDHs, 15 each in Jammu and Kashmir division under World Bank Funding. The installation of these plants is also in progress through J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency.

Considering further demand and need to make the oxygen generation facility available in all Tertiary Care Hospitals/District Hospitals and some major CHCs for tackling the second wave and possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir approached the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI for providing additional Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants to the UT under PM CARES Fund.

The Government of India sanctioned additional 32 PSA plants of 24850 LPM, 13 for Kashmir division (13550 LPM) and 13 for Jammu Division (12350 LPM), thereby raising the total no of PSA plants to 146. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall have the capacity of generating oxygen to the extent of 1.26 lakh litre per minute after installation of additional 102 PSA plants including 32 sanctioned under PM CARES Fund by GoI.