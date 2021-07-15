Only one-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR: Only one-way traffic was allowed on Srinagar-Jammu national highway after weekly maintenance on Wednesday when fresh landslides were reported.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh national highway, historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are also through with some travel restrictions.

”We allowed only one-way traffic on the national highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country on Thursday, a traffic police official said.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs. The LMVs will be followed by Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force convoy, he said no vehicle will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar.

There were fresh landslides at some places on the highway on Wednesday. However, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) put into service machines and men and cleared the landslide till last night.

Traffic on the highway will remain suspended on every Wednesday to allow NHAI to undertake weekly maintenance and repair on the road.

He said LMVs will be allowed from both sides on the 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

However, HMVs will be allowed to ply Heerpora Shopian to Poonch on the road, which is seen as alternative to Sinagar-Jammu national highway.

One-way traffic will ply from Srinagar to Leh, he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction.

He said only LMVs will be allowed from both sides on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road. (agencies)