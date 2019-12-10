Only one-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu, Leh highways, Mughal road

SRINAGAR: Only one-way traffic was allowed on Tuesday on the national highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country to avoid traffic jam and accidents.

The Srinagar-Leh national highway and historic 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region were also through for one-way traffic only, a traffic police official said.

Today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), including those carrying passengers and fruit besides empty oil tankers, will operate from different parts of the Kashmir valley towards Jammu. No vehicle will be allowed to ply from opposite direction, he said adding only one-way traffic will continue on the highway till further orders.

There is also a forecast for heavy to very heavy snowfall in the Jammu and Kashmir from today for three days which could affect surface transport. Air traffic remained suspended for the past four days at Srinagar airport.

The Mughal road was also through for one-way traffic, he said, adding that today Kashmir bound vehicles will ply from Rajouri and Poonch to Shopian.

He said despite slippery road conditions due to below freezing temperature during the night, one-way traffic will ply on Srinagar-Leh national highway. Today vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Leh. No vehicle will be allowed to ply from opposite direction, he said.

