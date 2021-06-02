Only complete disengagement means de-escalation

Decisions of sensitive nature taken either half heartedly or in a hurry, even leaving critical issues unsettled, are in fact no decisions at all except a momentary euphoria, if any. Many decisions taken in the past are later on being looked at by critics and experts from many angles to rightly establish that better and lasting provisions should have been incorporated from a win -win position but since flaws and follies having taken place earlier cannot be reversed later, it was better, therefore, at the first instance to adopt sagacious but firm stand when it comes to issues regarding territorial integrity of the country. Borders cannot, therefore, be changed or altered by applying bullying tactics or adamancy and least, by means of any type of force. On many points, China and India in Ladakh stand -off, resolved the position in the spirit of reverting to the position that existed prior to the stand off. Why the same principle cannot be applied in rest of the ”friction points”, China while needs to clarify must, at the same time, abundantly know that it cannot resort to any type of arms twisting as the same may boomerang to its disadvantage. Perhaps, referring to such an eventuality as also the only alternative left for normalising the situation on the Ladakh border for China to opt for disengagement of its troops positioning in Ladakh, Army Chief MM Naravane has made it clear that no de-escalation was possible without complete disengagement at all the friction points in Eastern Ladakh. Should that unfortunately not happen, in that situation the Indian Army “is prepared for all contingencies in the region.” Confidence building measures and opting for peace were the only concomitants for mutual understanding and normal neighbourliness between the neighbouring countries for strengthening which, India has an unparallel track record. However, this cannot be achieved unless the ”other side” also reciprocated in equal measure. While India is dealing with China in a non-escalatory but ”firm manner”, it was up to China to ensure that India’s stand in respect of ensuring sanctity of its claims in Eastern Ladakh was responded to reasonably positively. There was no sense in China not accepting the realities on the ground and ponder over the causes of and “who initiated all the trouble” resulting in fatalities on both sides for the first time in 45 years. It should therefore readily go ahead in reversing the causes of the deadlock over the ”remaining points” and diffuse the situation which otherwise had potentialities of getting flared up since the Indian Army has been holding on to all important areas in the high altitude region which is enough indication of India’s firm resolve to have the position restored as it existed prior to the stand-off. China is on record to have disregarded many border agreements as that gives cushion and the alibi to it to attempt misadventures like the one at eastern Ladakh. However, this time, it has been made to taste differently by India which means ”business” based on the principle of maintaining sanctity of its legitimate claims in respect of the “remaining friction points”. Not an inch of loss of India’s territory or any attempt of unilateral change in status-quo was going to be permitted in any case. Future talks, as and when taking place with China, are going to be focused on that stand only. However, needless to mention, the other side of the issue is that agreed, we are passing through difficult period of a peculiar type on account of an elusive enemy known as COVID-19 virus for the second consecutive year, bringing in its wake, death and economic losses on a larger scale , yet the country was strong enough to break any arm which rises to attempt to indulge in any type of twisting and exploiting the situation on account of the pandemic, least in respect of the sensitive issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty.