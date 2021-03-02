Online Lottery Scam: Crime Branch Kashmir Arrests 3 Persons In Delhi

SRINAGAR: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three non-locals for their alleged involvement in lottery scam.

CBK said that it arrested three persons from Kishangarh Delhi in connection with a case under FIR number 37/2019 under section 420 RPC and 66-D IT Act.

The Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House New Delhi granted transit remand for shifting of the arrested people, the statement said and identified the trio as Santosh Kumar Bhagat, son of Sukhdev Bhagat of House number 49 A/9 Gaushala Kishangarh Vasant Kunj Delhi, Lakhan Lal Ahirvar, son of Ram Swaroop of House number 80/9 Kishangarh Vasant Kunj, Delhi and Benadict Silvester @ Manav Tyagi, son of Lawarance Desousa of Flat No. D-2, B-48 Chatterpur Extension New Delhi.

“The three persons were arrested after strenuous efforts by the Investigation Team in Lottery Scam case,” it said.

“Pertinently, consequent upon the reception of a written complaint received by Crime Branch Kashmir, which inter alia revealed that the complainant received a phone call from an unknown number, informing him about a prize of seven Lakh rupees that he had won in a contest; in order to claim the prize money he was asked to deposit some money,” the statement said.

“The complainant deposited an amount of 138,000/= in the Bank account maintained in the name of Non Stop Deal, operated by one Santosh Kumar Bhagat. Further investigation is going on,” it added.