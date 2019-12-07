Ongoing development projects will be completed expeditiously: CEO

HRAK accords warm reception

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: Ramesh Kumar, an IAS officer and former Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kathua after taking over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) interacted with officers and officials to review arrangements for smooth pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine.

Ramesh Kumar in his address listed various infrastructure development projects completed for facilitation of the visiting pilgrims and staff welfare measures taken in the past and assured that the ongoing development projects and the initiatives would be completed expeditiously.

Ramesh Kumar presented a memento to Simrandeep Singh, the outgoing CEO SMVDSB and extended best wishes to him.

Vivek Verma, Additional Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO and Sudesh Sharma, Manager, who spoke on the occasion, lauded the work done in the Shrine Board under Simrandeep Singh as CEO. They also extended warm welcome to Ramesh Kumar, the new CEO of the Shrine Board.

Among those present on the occasion were Hem Kant Prasher, Chief Accounts Office, Amit Vermani, Deepak Dubey and Dr. Jagdish Mehra, Deputy CEOs; Manu Hansa, Assistant CEO; other officers, Area and Unit Heads, engineers and employees of the Shrine Board.

Meanwhile, Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra (HRAK) and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu region, accorded warm reception to the new Chief Executive Officer SMVD, Ramesh Kumar and an emotional farewell to the outgoing CEO, Simrandeep Singh a function held here today.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, SSP Reasi- Rashmi Wazir, Addl DC Reasi Rajinder Sharma, SDM Katra Ashok Kumar Choudhary,Commandant CRPF Jatinder Kumar Gupta, CEO Katra Development Authority Attar Chand, CEO SMVD Narayana Super Speciality Hospital Dr (Brig) Manmohan Harjai, Zonal Head J&K Bank Sushil Sharma,Director SMVD Sports Complex Ashok Sharma,Rakesh Wazir president HRAK & Chairman PHDCCI,Shashi Gupta president Muncipal Committee Katra,Virender Kesar, Distt president PHDCCI, Shiv Kumar Sharma former president (HRAK), were also present.

While speaking on the occasion, SMVDSB, CEO Ramesh Kumar said that the initiatives taken by Simrandeep Singh will be carried forward and every effort would be made to give best possible facilities to Yatries with active support and consultation of the civil society enabling the Yatra to increase further manifold.

Simrandeep Singh said that the love, effection and support which he got from the people of Katra is really touching and further said that it is really very good to hear that intention of people and Shrine Board was same and that is the best possible facilities for the Yatries and increase in Yatra. He said that with the support of the civil society, he was able to achieve some of the objectives.

Rakesh Wazir said that Hotel Association has always fought for the cause of Yatries and believe that the best possible facilities to the Yatries is the only way by which we can increase the number of Yatries and he is happy that during the tenure of Simrandeep Singh every effort was made so that Yatries may get best possible facilities.

Sujit Kumar while appreciating the working style of Singh said that many long pending issues concerning police and public which were pending since long got cleared in his tenure and his efficient and quick decision making style make him different from rest of the world.

Indu Kanwal Chib lauded the efforts of Singh and said that there was best co-ordination between him and the district administration during his tenure.