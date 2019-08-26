OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in Hyderabad R&D facility in 3 years

HYDERABAD, Aug 26:Chinese premium smartphone

OnePlus would be investing Rs 1,000 crore in its first

Research and Development facilitywhich was inaugurated here

on Monday, in the next three years, Founder and CEO of OnePlus

Pete Lau said.

The company plans to grow the Hyderabad facility into

its biggest R&D centre globally in three years by employing

1,500 people in the next three years.

The facility currently has over 200 employees, he

said.

“In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in

Hyderabad into our biggest globally. We plan to re-focus our

R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India

for the global product, especially on the software side with

special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT,” Lau

said.

The facility will support its global requirements

including 5G solutions, he added.

The OnePlus R&D centre will house three labs – camera

lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs

that will focus heavily on camera development, 5G testing,

software with a focus on AI and performance, a press release

said. (PTI)