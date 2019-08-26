OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in Hyderabad R&D facility in 3 years

HYDERABAD, Aug 26:Chinese premium smartphone
OnePlus would be investing Rs 1,000 crore in its first
Research and Development facilitywhich was inaugurated here
on Monday, in the next three years, Founder and CEO of OnePlus
Pete Lau said.
The company plans to grow the Hyderabad facility into
its biggest R&D centre globally in three years by employing
1,500 people in the next three years.
The facility currently has over 200 employees, he
said.
“In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in
Hyderabad into our biggest globally. We plan to re-focus our
R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India
for the global product, especially on the software side with
special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT,” Lau
said.
The facility will support its global requirements
including 5G solutions, he added.
The OnePlus R&D centre will house three labs – camera
lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs
that will focus heavily on camera development, 5G testing,
software with a focus on AI and performance, a press release
said. (PTI)
