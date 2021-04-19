New Delhi: Delhi will be under complete curfew from tonight to next Monday morning amid a record rise in coronavirus cases.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases, with a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.
One Week Curfew in Delhi, From Tonight Till Next Monday
New Delhi: Delhi will be under complete curfew from tonight to next Monday morning amid a record rise in coronavirus cases.