One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh NHW

SRINAGAR: One-way traffic was on Saturday resumed on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, after remaining suspended on Friday in view of weekly maintenance at Zojila axis.

Meanwhile, one-way traffic, including only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) of Darbar move, will ply on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir valley wit the rest of the country, on Saturday.

However, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road remained closed though snow clearance operation has been completed last month.

”We resumed one-way traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway this morning”, a traffic official said.

He said traffic on the highway was suspended between Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal and Gumri in Kargil district on Friday in view of the weekly maintenance of the road, particularly at Zojila axis. However, traffic was plying between Leh to Gumri and Srinagar to Sonamarg, he said.

Today resumed one-way traffic on the highway and vehicles had to ply from Kargil to Srinagar, he said adding vehicles had to cross Minmarg between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut of timing, he said.

The administration has decided to allow Beacon project to undertake necessary weekly maintenance and repair of the highway on every Friday.

He said one-way traffic was allowed on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Saturday. Today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he said adding vehicles had to cross Nagrota between 0500 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jekhani Udhampur from 0600 hrs to 1300 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing, he said.

Only Darbar move Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar today. Security forces will also ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he said. (agencies)