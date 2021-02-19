One way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

JAMMU: Authorities on Friday informed that only one way traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communique that, depending on the traffic situation, vehicles carrying fresh perishables shall be allowed from the opposite direction.

According to communique Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Jakheni Udhampur towards Srinagar after Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply before or after the cut off timing, it said.

The Traffic Police communique urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway.