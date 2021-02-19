Govt accords sanction for establishing Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities in Srinagar, Jammu

SRINAGAR: The authorities on Friday accorded sanction for the establishment of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for metropolitan regions of Jammu and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, UMTAs, having 20 members, will be headed by the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir while administrative secretaries of several departments and division commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu and other concerned officers will be its members.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs), for metropolitan regions of Jammu and Srinagar, under

Section 16A(1) of Jammu and Kashmir Metropolitan Region Development Authority Act, 2018,” reads the order copy.

The order states that UMTAs will function in the respective regions to secure development of an integrated, efficient, modern, multi- modal mobility system including non-motorized means of mobility with focus on movement of people and goods instead of vehicles for the area falling in the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Region Development Authority of which it is a part, and to undertake all such activities as are necessary or incidental in achieving this object

It will function to prepare a strategic plan document to be called as Mobility Management Plan through such internal or external consultations as deemed necessary or expedient for developing an integrated, efficient, modern and multi-modal mobility system.

“To formulate a policy for guiding the approach for developing the transport system in the region(s). To identify sources of finance for the development of transport infrastructure, To identify need and finalise regulatory mechanism(s) to regulate integration between different modes, safety, fares, interoperability, and other allied aspects,” the order states

The order states that UMTAs will function to identify interventions in terms of infrastructure and amenities required to be made to achieve the object and to promote research and development on mobility, and capacity building for upgrading skills of stakeholders.