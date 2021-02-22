One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

JAMMU: Authorities on Monday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communique asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban before releasing the LMV traffic from Qazigund in the time slot of 0700 to 1100 hours.

As per the communique, only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers from Jawahar Tunnel and Zig Qazigund shall be allowed towards Jammu.

However, oil tankers, livestock and fresh perishable carriers shall be allowed in the opposite direction subject to traffic situation on the highway, it added.

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.