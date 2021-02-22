Physical classes for elementary students from Mar-08, 9-12th from Mar-01: Govt

SRINAGAR: The government on Monday rescheduled date for reopening of schools for elementary classes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government said that the schools will only reopen on March-01 for the students’ of 9th to 12th standard and the students of elementary classes will reopen for physical academic activities from March-08.

In this regard, an order was issued by the administrative secretary to the government, B K Singh.

“In continuation of government order, it is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions including recognized private schools shall physically open in a staggered manner for academic activities wherein schools of Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division for Class 9th to 12h will function from March-01-2021,” reads the order.

It further reads that in case of elementary classes’ upto class 8th, teachers shall attend the schools from March-01-2021 for preparation and students shall physically attend classes’ w e f from March-08-2021.

“Notified Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) guidelines shall remain unaltered and shall be followed in letter and spirit,” the government said.