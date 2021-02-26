One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

JAMMU: Authorities on Friday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with that in Ramban for releasing the LMV traffic from Nagrota Jammu in the time slot of 0800 to 1200 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur from 0900 to 1300 hours.

As per the communiqué, only stranded HMVs and load carriers shall be allowed from Nashree and Ramban towards Srinagar.

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.